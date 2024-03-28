Shropshire Star
AO cheers ‘clear progress’ as electronics retailer improves profit guidance

Electronics retailer AO World has increased its profit guidance after “clear progress” over the past year.

AO World Telford

Shares in the London-listed company rose by more than a tenth in early trading on Thursday.

It is the latest upgrade after improving its profit outlook in November last year as its cost-cutting actions continue to bear fruit.

The retailer, which counts Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group as a major shareholder, has cut a number of jobs and closed its German business as part of its turnaround plan.

On Thursday, AO, which has its recycling centre in Telford told shareholders it expects adjusted pre-tax profits “at least” at the top of its previous guidance, of between £28 million and £33 million for the year to March 31.

It added that it expects to report revenues of around £1.04 billion for the year, after its core business returned to growth in the final quarter.

Nevertheless, the company will still have seen revenues decline by around 8% for the year.

John Roberts, chief executive officer and founder of AO, said: “I’m pleased with the clear progress that we’re making after pivoting our focus to profit and cash generation during the 2023 financial year.

“As we expected at our half-year results, we returned to revenue growth in our core business during the fourth quarter and, as a result, we’re entering the new financial year with good momentum.

“With net funds on our balance sheet and a clear plan, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our ambition for 10-20% revenue growth in the year ahead and medium-term profit guidance of 5% adjusted pre-tax profit margin.”

Jefferies analyst Andrew Wade said the update showed an “impressive turnaround” at the company.

Shares were up 12.4% at 101p on Thursday morning.

