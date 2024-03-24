Popular village pub on the market as landlords look to retire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Olde Jack Inn sits right at the heart of Calverhall, a small village between Whitchurch and Market Drayton.

The pub, according to agents Halls Commercial, is offered for sale only due to the retirement of its existing proprietors.

Dating back to the 19th century, the inn is named after a historical drinking vessel made of leather with a silver mounted inscribed band around the rim known as 'the jacorra'.

With a large restaurant with seating for around 160, an open plan bar and a five-bedroomed residential accommodation on the first floor, Halls says the size and potential of the Olde Jack Inn "can only be appreciated by undertaking an inspection".

The outside of the pub includes an attractive seating area to the front, with seating for around 40, and a garden area to the side that can be used for a marquee or functions.

The pub also comes with a large car park. In total, the site covers a space of around half an acre.

The business is fully licensed and is free of tie, and according to the listing, it had a turnover for the financial year ending March 2023 of approximately £436,500 with a gross profit of approximately 65 per cent.

It's currently on the market for offers in the region of £700,000 and is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/66899193.