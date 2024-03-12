Evapo expands presence with a opening in Shrewsbury

The store opened on Friday at 78 Mardol and is part of Evapo's overall expansion in the last year, which has created 37 new roles.

CEO Andrej Kuttruf said: "Opening in the Shrewsbury is a milestone for us.

"Our new shop embodies our commitment to providing accessible resources and support for those looking to break free from the grips of traditional tobacco products."

Evapo has a strong online presence, complementing its physical stores.

The business says it is committed to reducing its environmental impact and has planted more than 31,000 trees to offset its carbon output.

It has pledged to prevent 12 tonnes of plastic going into the ocean this year in partnership with CleanHub.

Evapo is an approved supplier to the NHS, Stop Smoking Clinics, Mental Health Trusts and Hospitals and the Swap to Stop Scheme, a scheme the government launched earlier this year, which is giving one million smokers free vaping products as part of the government efforts to help smokers quit and for the UK to become smokefree by 2030.