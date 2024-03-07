Telford's Darwin Group on the hunt for new interns

The Telford-based firm is recruiting throughout March for four interns to join its growing business this coming September.

Darwin Group’s current interns, who joined the firm in January, include Niamh Douglas,18, from Telford, who said that the opportunity to work across a number of different areas of the business was what initially attracted her to the internship programme.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do when I left school," she said. "But I liked that you get to go round each department until you find what suits you.

"In our first few weeks, we’ve spent time with the production team at Shawbury, we’ve visited construction sites and we’ve shadowed different roles at the Telford office. It’s really helped us to put everything into a bigger picture and allowed us to see what Darwin Group does from start to finish. It’s been fascinating.”

Izalea Khairy, aged 27,​​​​ joined the internship programme from the University of Glasgow where she studied for her Masters in Sustainable Water Environment. With ambitions for a career in project management, the programme is a fantastic option for those who may be exploring their options.

“If you're someone like me who is still finding and deciding on your own interests and your own passions, I feel like this is your place," she said.

"Darwin Group is definitely a place where you can be curious and also learn from many wonderful people. In the last two months I've already learned so much and it keeps getting more exciting every day. For anyone considering the programme, I'd say just go for it!”

Nykeshia Reed,19, says that the programme has given her an insight into every aspect of the modular construction process from production to finished project as well as giving her the chance to travel the UK.

“My favourite part of the internship so far has been getting to visit some of Darwin’s project sites across the UK," she said. "Seeing the modular build in production and then seeing them putting everything together on site was amazing, seeing the pieces come together and starting to make sense.

“I’ve also loved visiting all the different sites. Travelling with work is something I've never done before. I've travelled the country more in the last two months than I ever have before and it’s been a great way to bond with the other interns. It was a brilliant experience.”

Four of Darwin Group’s previous interns, who joined the firm five years ago, have gone on to take up management positions with the company.

Goods-in foreman Joe Morris started at Darwin Group in 2018 and said: “What attracted me to the role was the ability to see the different parts of the business.

"I also never knew what I wanted to do at college, so the variety of the internship interested me. Darwin Group has been massively helpful and has given me lots of training. I’d recommend an internship to anyone; it’s been really beneficial. It’s also given me the financial freedom of not having any debts from university.”

Darwin Group founder and CEO Richard Pierce, said he hoped the next intake of interns would be as successful as their predecessors.

"I’m a huge advocate of getting on-the-job experience in a vibrant workplace. Internships allow people to pick up new skills and find out what they enjoy while being paid for the opportunity,” said Mr Pierce.

“The fact that four of our previous interns have rapidly progressed up the career ladder into management positions highlights what’s possible

for forward-thinking, ambitious, enthusiastic people looking to kickstart their career.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for high-calibre, adaptable and passionate people who want to find where their strengths lie before building

an excellent career. We’re looking forward to finding the next Darwin Group stars of the future.”

Interns joining Darwin Group will get the opportunity to work across several different departments, including construction, design, commercial, sales, marketing, and production.

To find out more information about the available roles, contact hr@darwingroup.co.uk.