Telford estate agency continues to expand

The business formed in 2012 by director Aaron Manley changed to Mannleys in 2016 when co-director Chris Mann came on board.

The company had been renting its building in Market Street since 2012 but with a team of eight permanent staff, the directors jumped at the chance to buy it when it became available in January 2023.

Just 12 months later, the company has taken over more of the building and is undergoing a complete refurbishment of the entire ground floor in order to provide a better experience for customers.

Aaron Manley said: “Until now, the sales side of the business was on the ground floor with a hairdressers next door, our lettings and mortgage advisers being situated on the first floor.

“When the hairdressers decided to vacate the building, we saw it as an opportunity for company expansion but also a way to bring all sides of the business together and create a more modern and unified set up for clients.

“We started the refurbishment after Christmas and are expanding the space by about 400 square feet. It should be ready for the teams to move into at the beginning of April.

“We are very much still open; the teams have currently moved upstairs while we complete the building work.

“From April, our sales and lettings teams will all be together, along with a training room, a dedicated appointment room for mortgage advice and an open and welcoming reception. We feel this will offer our customers a much better experience.”

He added: “It’s already been a fantastic start to the year for Mannleys and following on from 12 months ago when we won the Gold award for Telford for our letting’s services in The British Property Awards, an accolade won three times by our sales team previously in 2018, 2021 and 2022. We have more exciting news to follow, so watch this space."