Greenhous in Liam's corner with sponsor deal for Telford boxer

Greenhous has revealed the support ahead of Davies’ eagerly-anticipated next fight at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

Davies will face Erik Robles Ayala for the IBO world super-bantamweight crown on March 16 in the second city.

Kevin Swinnerton, Managing Director of Greenhous Group Truck Operations, said: "We are incredibly proud to support Liam, a true Shropshire homegrown hero!”

Ashley Passant, Managing Director, Greenhous Group Car and Van Operations, added: "At Greenhous Group, we believe in the power of local talent and the significant impact sports can have on our community.

"Liam's dedication, perseverance, and passion for boxing is an inspiration for the whole country. We are thrilled to stand behind Liam as he prepares to take on the world stage and bring the title home to Shropshire.”

Davies added: “Through the help of sponsorship, such as that from Geenhous, my journey from a bin man to British, European and now fighting for a world title has been amazing and is only getting better.”