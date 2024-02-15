Shropshire recruitment agency expands with new business

The exclusive recruitment service – Custodia Vitae – will provide search and selection from middle management to C-level positions across a range of sectors, including roles in HR, technology, engineering, sales, IT, marketing, digital, communications, and general management.

Custodia Vitae is part of the DMOS People recruitment group founded by Stuart Danks.

Mr Danks has brought in Neil Cowan as Director to drive the new business forward.

Neil joins the business with 17 years of experience in the sector. He has delivered solution-based recruitment for mid-senior and C-level hires across the UK/EU and MENA regions.

Mr Danks said: “Part of the DMOS People excellence is providing exceptional service to our clients, so moving into the executive recruitment market feels like a natural progression.

"Custodia Vitae will draw on years of recruitment experience, the trust of our DMOS People brand, and our dedication to exceeding client and candidate expectations.”

Mr Cowan added: “I’m delighted to be driving forward Custodia Vitae’s growth. Key to my work is understanding the human element, what motivates people, what is important to people and what they enjoy. Not just ‘the shoe fits.’

“I operate in a diverse range of industries, from start-ups to global corporations and provide them with tailored and consultative recruitment, search, and talent advisory. At Custodia Vitae we believe that high levels of transparency, integrity and communication are key to building long-lasting relationships. We aim to provide an efficient, highly rewarding, and consultative service to our network of contacts.”

DMOS People has expanded from initially providing temporary recruitment, to skilled labour in the temp to perm market and permanent professional roles.

Mr Danks added: “The Latin name of Custodia Vitae links to our mission to protect and serve the people we work with. It shows the high level of attention we will give our clients and candidates – taking the time to understand their needs and ambitions. We will be trusted to identify the best talent for top-tier organisations, ensuring the skillset and culture fit is spot on.”