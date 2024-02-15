Shrewsbury business named one of Britain’s 50 best managed IT companies

Start Tech, with more than 20 years experience providing IT support throughout Shropshire, say the honour cements its strong reputation.

The top 50 list evaluates 12 key areas of each business, with approximately 200 questions to measure their best practices.

Areas include help desk support, business operation processes, and customer satisfaction.

The system uses a sophisticated business AI algorithm to score the best businesses. The questions were developed with the input of over 30 professional business coaches who understand the IT Industry.

Ian Groves​​​​, managing director at Start Tech, said, “I’m very proud that Start Tech has been recognised as a top IT company in the UK. We’ve worked hard to make the business what it is today, with slick processes and a top team who look after our raft of satisfied clients.”

The Start Tech team has recently grown with the addition of two new members of staff on the service desk team. Jasmin Ruff has joined Start Tech as Ticket Coordinator and Kieron Walker is an Apprentice Technician.

Ian added: “We hope this award cements our reputation locally and nationally, as a premier managed service provider.”