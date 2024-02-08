Telford's Primark store to be extended in £100 million UK-wide drive

The fashion chain said its Telford Centre branch is one of 15 of its stores that it plans to extend as the national chain celebrates 50 years on the high street.

This year Primark will open brand new stores in Bury St. Edmunds, as well as Teesside Park and Glasgow Fort. Alongside these, the retail giant said it will launch one of its biggest ever store extensions across the country.

London’s Westfield Stratford store will almost double in size to more than 81,000sq. ft to become the second largest Primark in the capital. Looking to the north, Metrocentre in Gateshead, Tyneside, will grow to almost 80,000sq. ft of total shopping space once reopened later this year.

Meanwhile, The Telford Centre store is also set to get a revamp and extension, Primark said.

Following the new store locations and extensions, Primark said it is set to reach 195 stores and almost 8 million sq. ft of selling space by the end of the year.

The new stores and significant extensions will result in almost 700 new jobs across these stores this year, ranging from retail assistants to store manager positions.

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark said: “We’ve changed a lot in the 50 years since we opened the doors on our first store in Great Britain in Derby back in 1974, but at our heart, we are still the same.

"We’re as committed as ever to offering the very best value on the high street and making great fashion more affordable and accessible for everyone. This latest investment will mean bigger and better stores, hundreds of new jobs across the country and shows our ongoing commitment to the UK high street.”

A full list of Primark’s UK stores included in the refit programme this year are: