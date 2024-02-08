Telford's Primark store to be extended in £100 million UK-wide drive
Telford's Primark store is set to be extended and revamped as part of a £100 million investment across the UK.
The fashion chain said its Telford Centre branch is one of 15 of its stores that it plans to extend as the national chain celebrates 50 years on the high street.
This year Primark will open brand new stores in Bury St. Edmunds, as well as Teesside Park and Glasgow Fort. Alongside these, the retail giant said it will launch one of its biggest ever store extensions across the country.
London’s Westfield Stratford store will almost double in size to more than 81,000sq. ft to become the second largest Primark in the capital. Looking to the north, Metrocentre in Gateshead, Tyneside, will grow to almost 80,000sq. ft of total shopping space once reopened later this year.
Meanwhile, The Telford Centre store is also set to get a revamp and extension, Primark said.
Following the new store locations and extensions, Primark said it is set to reach 195 stores and almost 8 million sq. ft of selling space by the end of the year.
The new stores and significant extensions will result in almost 700 new jobs across these stores this year, ranging from retail assistants to store manager positions.
Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark said: “We’ve changed a lot in the 50 years since we opened the doors on our first store in Great Britain in Derby back in 1974, but at our heart, we are still the same.
"We’re as committed as ever to offering the very best value on the high street and making great fashion more affordable and accessible for everyone. This latest investment will mean bigger and better stores, hundreds of new jobs across the country and shows our ongoing commitment to the UK high street.”
A full list of Primark’s UK stores included in the refit programme this year are:
Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1AU
Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, South Street, Bury BL9 0ND
Cwmbran Shopping Centre, General Rees Square, Cwmbran NP44 1AH
Southport, 1 Chapel Street, Southport PR8 1AE
Yeovil, 19 Middle Street, Yeovil BA20 1LF
Barnstaple, 49 - 52 High Street, Barnstaple EX31 1BZ
Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, London E8 1HY
Newry, Unit 55 Buttercrane Shopping Centre, Newry BT35 8HJ
Birkenhead, 212 - 218 Grange Road, Birkenhead CH41 6EA
Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, Hounslow TW3 1QL
Chelmsford, 9 High Chelmer, Chelmsford CM1 1XL
Stockport, Chestergate, Stockport SK1 1NT
Telford, 208 Dean Street, The Telford Centre, Telford TF3 4AP
Chester, 52-60 Foregate St, Chester CH1 1HA
Cambridge, 62-74 Burleigh St, Cambridge CB1 1DJ