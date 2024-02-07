Radnor Hills rolls out more drinks to Tesco stores

Radnor Splash is available in Strawberry and Lemon & Lime in a 1.5 litre format in stores this week.

The brand’s Apple & Raspberry and Orange & Passion Fruit flavours are already stocked as 3 x 250ml Tetra Pak in Tesco stores nationally.

Chris Sanders, Sales Director of Radnor Hills, said: “We’re delighted that Tesco is stocking two of our best-selling flavours of Radnor Splash in a bigger 1.5 litre bottle across the majority of their large stores in Wales.

“This is an exciting time for the brand which has been loved by UK households for over 20 years and sells at the rate of two units every second. We’re proud to be helping to keep the nation refreshed.”

Tesco Wales Buyer Nathan Edwards said: “We’re always looking for exceptional products made by Welsh suppliers and are really pleased to be offering our customers, who are increasingly looking to buy local products, a new larger size of Radnor Splash.”

Radnor Hills is a family business which produces and packages all its drinks on its farm in mid-Wales.

The company is committed to environmental sustainability, has sent zero to landfill since 2018 and has invested in a new solar farm to provide 21 per cent of its energy requirement.

All of its plastic bottles are 100 per cent recyclable and are also made up of 30 per cent recycled material.