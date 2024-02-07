Firm's relationship with Telford College goes from strength to strength

The Stafford Park-based business currently has over 100 apprentices, three of which – Haydn Williams, Scott Anderson and Jay Hinks – are studying at the college.

They are all based at the company’s head office, and are described as ‘testament to the success’ of the programme.

Dodd Group employs more than 1,000 people across the UK and has built a strong reputation within the building services sector for electrical and mechanical design, installation and maintenance services.

“We actively invest in the development of our workforce,” says Mary-Anne Clayton, Dodd Group (Midlands) Limited’s group human resources manager. “The positive experiences of Haydn, Scott and Jay are a testament to the success of this programme.

“Haydn's three-year training and apprenticeship and upcoming grading demonstrates our commitment to skill development."

Jay Hinks

“Scott's enthusiasm and recognition for his excellent work – including the nomination for Employee of the Month - speak volumes about the quality of apprenticeship experiences provided by Dodd Group in partnership with Telford College.

“The addition of Jay, who is embarking on a software development apprenticeship, is exciting.

“The fact that Telford College has tailored a bespoke training plan to meet our specific IT development needs showcases a collaborative and responsive approach to the partnership.”

She added: “Maintaining a positive and established relationship with Telford College is crucial for the positive delivery of our Head Office apprenticeship programme.

“Regular contact with tutors and satisfaction with the training delivery indicates ongoing collaboration and mutual success.”