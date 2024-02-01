Dulson Training wins multi-million pound contract to deliver Skills Bootcamp

The two-year contract means Dulson Training will be offering free HGV and ADR training for individuals or 90 per cent subsidised training for SME employers looking to upskill their staff.

It’s part of the Government Skills Bootcamp initiative aimed at tackling the HGV driver shortage and offers an end-to-end programme lasting up to 16 weeks with minimal time away from other commitments – covering everything from enrolment to starting a professional driving career with all the skills and qualifications necessary to succeed in the logistics industry.

Since Skills Bootcamp for HGV Driving launched a few years ago, Dulson Training has been involved as a partner, sub-contractor and even held a small contract as part of a rescue effort when another provider collapsed leaving hundreds of learners who had enrolled with them no option to complete the programme until Dulson Training stepped in.

Dulson Training has now become a prime Skills Bootcamp provider for 2024 and 2025, one of only a handful nationwide.

The company delivers its training programmes across the West Midlands, North Wales, Shropshire, Cheshire and the North West of the country.

Steve Dulson, Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to be awarded one of the most prestigious contracts in our industry. This is proof of the quality and level of service and compliance we achieve.

“We had a fantastic record on our Skills Bootcamp rescue contract last year, with the DfE delighted with the pass rates and volume of successful job outcomes we achieved. It was a real company-wide effort with multiple people playing a big part.

“We are hitting the ground running, starting to enrol learners and are already engaging with employers who have vacancies to fill or staff to upskill.

“This programme has a very distinct aim, and that's to fill vacancies and help the UK driver shortage. Although the shortage has eased in the last 12 months, it is predicted that it will start to spike again, and within a few years or even months we will have the driver shortages that we witnessed after Covid."

The programme is for anyone, employed, self-employed or unemployed, who holds a full UK driving licence, is aged 19 or over and living in England – it is a fantastic opportunity to gain your Cat C or C+E licence fully subsidised.

It will include, enrolment, new skills, medical, theory tests, driver training, driving tests, Driver CPC and employer engagement to find a suitable role."

Hayley Norgrove, Dulson Training Operations Manager, added: “We have been working towards this contract for the last two years, it has taken a lot of hard work and determination.

“We have successfully won some smaller contracts which has paved the way for us to successfully be awarded a multi-million pound contract with The Department for Education, Skills Bootcamp for HGV.

“We have been working closely with The DfE for the last 12 months on another contract which has shown how Dulson Training is committed to helping reduce the national driver shortage and provide quality training at multiple training sites across the West Midlands and North West.

“We have invested in new training equipment, recruited more staff and upskilled existing staff to make sure we can provide the excellent level of service we provide.”

Emma Jones, Dulson Training Employer Engagement & Partnership Coordinator, will lead the programme in a full-time employer engagement role and will be available to discuss the programme with any employers who have staff to upskill or have future vacancies to fill.

For more details, call 01952 770659 or visit dulsontraining.co.uk/hgv-lgv-skills-bootcamp-funded-training-courses/