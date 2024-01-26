Speakers announced for Bridgnorth business seminar

Paul McGillivray and Saqib Bhatti will address guests at a seminar aimed at companies looking to expand in 2024, being hosted by business consultants Good2Great on February 8.

Paul, from award-winning software development studio Remote, is a seasoned expert in digital strategy with over two decades of experience.

He has a rich background in aiding businesses like Sony, Volkswagen Group, Volvo and Tesco to harness software for competitive advantage and will talk to guests about the evolving landscape of AI and its historical roots, tailored for the business context.

Conservative MP for Meriden Saqib Bhatti MBE, previously the youngest-ever president of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, also joins the line-up of speakers at the seminar, to be held at Stockton House in Church Lane, Norton, near Bridgnorth.

He is now the parliamentary under secretary of state at the department for science, innovation and technology, with responsibility for tech and the digital economy.

Good2Great announced late last year that it had secured former Shropshire pupil, Mo Chaudry, now a millionaire entrepreneur and business ‘guru’, as the keynote speaker at the event.

“We now have a very strong line-up of inspirational guests at the seminar, which takes the theme of ‘Empower your business for 2024’.’” said Johnny Themans of Good2Great, based at The Printworks in Bridgnorth.

“All three key speakers will be sharing their knowledge and expertise with us and it is set to be a vital day for business people in the county who want to gain a competitive edge.”

The Good2Great seminar will include a range of presentations, a question and answer discussion, refreshments and networking opportunities.

Tickets are £36 and anyone interested in attending should contact Tamsin@good-2-great.co.uk