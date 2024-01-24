Shrewsbury company pledges support for charity challenge

WF Education Group have committed to take part in Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices £50 Challenge, which sees businesses, schools, colleges and social groups given a £50 investment and challenged to see how much they can grow it by in seven weeks.

Magali Dale, HR Director for WF Education Group explained why they chose to get involved: “This will be WF’s first time taking on the £50 Challenge and we are very excited.

“Our Community Champions team focus on several areas, one of which is to plan and run activities to raise money for our selected charity, Hope House.

“The £50 challenge is a fantastic way to bring people together and we have decided to hold a car wash in our staff car park in April, putting the £50 towards the purchase of cleaning products.

“We are hoping for nice weather, lots of cars to clean, a fun time for all and most importantly, to raise lots of money for Hope House.”

Fundraising event ideas can include quiz or cocktail evenings, signing up for a sponsored sporting event, a raffle for customers or even using the money to develop a new product for sale.

Hope House fundraiser Bekki Fardoe, said: “After the success of last year’s challenge where we raised a brilliant £25,000, we are thrilled to be bringing it back for 2024.

“We are so grateful to WF Education for joining us and look forward to supporting them on their journey.

“It’s a wonderful way to fulfil corporate and social responsibilities and show your community you are passionate about making a difference.”

WF Education Group have been joined the £50 Challenge by Gaming Labs International UK from Bangor, North Wales.

The £50 Challenge runs between March 4 and April 22. To find out more, visit hopehouse.org.uk/50challenge