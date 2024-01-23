The Fullwood Packo site, located on Grange Road, features a large manufacturing facility with offices, workshop and storage accommodation.

It extends in total to approximately 99,790 sq ft on a site area of five acres (2.02 hectares).

The property was for many years owned and operated by Fullwood, specialising in the design and manufacture of milking systems, with the company having latterly been sold to a Dutch company in 2022 and operating under the name of Fullwood JOZ.

Last week, Fullwood JOZ confirmed it was looking for a new base, within a 'commutable distance' in order to retain its workers, as a result of major growth.

The company added: “As current tenants we are looking forward to meet the future owner and we wish them all the best. We aim to realize our new location as a foundation for further developments in 2024."

Towler Shaw Roberts have been instructed to market the property, inviting offers in excess of £2 million for the freehold interest.

Toby Shaw, a partner at TSR, said: "The property has a long history in Ellesmere having been home to Fullwood for a decade. It provides a substantial factory complex, offering great scope for potential owner occupiers, investors and developers.

“The property is also well-located to Ellesmere town centre and the main road network, and we are anticipating a good level of interest given the obvious potential the building offers.”

The main factory premises extends to 88,035 sq ft and comprises a range of single-storey interconnecting buildings, providing large open plan production areas with adjoining storage and workshop facilities.

The property also includes an impressive ground floor reception area and a range of two-storey offices, extending in total to 8,028 sq ft, with on-site car parking and extensive external yard areas having access from both Grange Road and Brownlow Road.

Fullwood JOZ said that since a takeover in mid-2022, the company has enjoyed success. It said the number of milking robots sold by Fullwood JOZ has more than doubled.

Software and data collection upgrades have been implemented and continuous investments in product innovation create a foundation for a bright future for the company.

Phil Morris, Plant Manger for Fullwood JOZ UK, said: "It think from the introduction of the JOZ management team, the multi-faceted approach has really helped.

"From a sales point of view, it allowed us to seize several market opportunities and the demand for the robotization, which is what we specialise in in the dairy industry is increasing and is high throughout Europe.

"Within operations, they came in with a fresh set of eyes and we benefited from the introduction of some technical and management expertise alongside our very talented and dedicated staff here in Ellesmere."

The further development and growth of the company, it said, now requires a facility which can’t be realized at its current location.

He added: "The site has serviced the Fullwood production for many years but is no longer meeting our needs and doesn't allow for operational improvements in workflow and layout.

"So it's a little bit restricted and so we are exploring several options.We want to stay within the commutable distance so we can retain our experienced staff. And, in addition, we work with a lot of local and regional manufacturers, who are established an know us well.

"So we want maintain that continuity with our supply base. That's important to us, alongside ensuring no impact and disruption for our customers.

"We have to give consideration to our strategic vision for the future in terms of customer satisfaction, administration and sales teams plus our technical support to the farmers and dairy. We want to look at advanced training facilities and our field service division is very active, so all these future influences have to be taken into consideration as well.

"So we aim to move within the region at whatever site best matches our aspirations for the future of Fullwood JOZ moving forward to take it to the next level."