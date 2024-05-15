Business is focus as former Plymouth Argyle striker calls time on football

Nathan Blissett, who lives in Walsall, launched Dwello Mortgages in Telford just over a year ago and has decided the time is now right to hang up his boots in order to concentrate on expanding his business and spend more time with his family.

In a playing career spanning more than 12 years he has played in League 1, League 2, the National League, the National League North, the FA Cup, EFL Cup and National League playoffs – making more than 340 appearances and scoring more than 60 goals.

Striker Nathan turned out for the likes of Kidderminster, Hednesford, Bristol Rovers, Tranmere Rovers, Torquay, Plymouth, Telford and Stafford Rangers during his career and in February joined Bromsgrove Sporting.

He founded Dwello Mortgages, based at St James House, in Hollinswood Road, as part of his plans to transition from the football pitch as a professional footballer and the move proved to be the right one with the first year exceeding all expectations as his team secured and completed mortgage offers totalling £5.6million.

He said: “The last year or so has been absolutely amazing and I couldn’t have wished for a better start to my business venture. It has gone from strength-to-strength and we have a great team here committed to expanding our reach.

“I have loved playing football and was lucky to play for so long with good friends at some wonderful clubs and in front of terrific supporters but the time is now right for me to move on.

“Dwello has become more successful than I ever expected over the first 12 months so it is the right time to hang up my boots and focus on the development of the business – it also provides a great opportunity to spend more quality time with my wife and son.

“I believe it is vital for players who have been in professional sport for a long time to plan ahead for their transition, which is what I have been able to do. Retirement comes to us all and the professional sporting life doesn’t last forever – so it is important to think about the future and put plans in place for when the time is right for you – I’ve been lucky to be in a position to choose that now is the time for me."