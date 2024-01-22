Other plans involve two new test centres; increasing the provision of the firm’s range of other logistic training programmes; taking on additional staff and venues to meet the growing demand for Driver CPC training; and the prospect of more new contracts in the pipeline.

Steve Dulson, of Dulson Training, said the past year had seen the acquisition of a company in Cheshire, a restructure of the firm, the upskilling of a number of staff, the opening of a new training centre at Llay, Wrexham, partner the Government in a new ‘Rescue Contract’ for HGV learners and a contract win to run fully-funded courses for drivers who struggle with maths.

“The last 12 months have been very busy, the company is really well placed as we go into 2024 and I am excited about what the future holds for Dulson Training,” Steve said.

“We will be launching a new division, Dulson Recruitment, which will be specialising in connecting new pass drivers to employment.

"Often having no experience proves to be a significant barrier to career progression so we will be working closely with employers to make that vital connection and bridge the gap through our training packages that allow a new driver more opportunities in the West Midlands, North West England and Wales.

“In another exciting move for the company, we recently acquired DDay Training near Nantwich, Cheshire, and look forward to operating in a new area, continuing to build upon the strong foundation that DDay Training has built over a number of years. It will significantly increase our presence in Cheshire and the North West.

“Another course we added in 2023 was the Minibus and Driver Awareness Scheme aimed at volunteer or school staff who have the licence to drive a minibus but not the experience in doing so. The national scheme is delivered by us with our own minibus or at schools and institutions nationwide using their equipment.

“We will be opening another centre on the Shropshire/Herefordshire border in Ludlow this year and the company has some exciting contracts in hand along with a busy schedule already planned for 2024.

“One of the biggest dates in the industry this year will see the end of the latest five-year Driver CPC training cycle in September. Demand for places is expected to be very high ahead of that so we have planned for additional instructors and venues to meet that demand.

“Diversity was key for us in 2023 and although contracts are secured for 2024 and beyond, we do not plan to return to pre-covid operations where we almost entirely delivered licence acquisition.

“Since then we have worked hard to have a better brand awareness in the Forklift, B+E, Yard Shunter, Driver CPC, AFV, Minibus, ADR and other fleet and van training logistics courses nationwide that are not associated with licence acquisition. We are aiming to have 50 per cent licence acquisition and 50 per cent off-site and other related work – something we are on target for.”