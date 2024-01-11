Telford Fujitsu workers to join strike over pay offer '10 times less than Japanese counterparts'

Around 300 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) working mainly for HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) at Stafford Park, in Telford, and Stratford-on-Avon will walk out on Wednesday January 17.

The union said they have been offered a pay rise of between 3% and 4%, almost 10 times less than their Japanese counterparts.

Some members working in IT roles will be taking additional action from Thursday January 18, to Thursday, February 15.

The PCS said the industrial action is likely to disrupt those seeking to complete their self-assessment tax returns by the end of the month.

Workers involved in the dispute have nothing to do with the Post Office Horizon scandal, which has seen calls for Fujitsu to lose UK Government contracts.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: "Why is the UK Government giving Fujitsu lucrative contracts when the company treats its UK workers so badly?

"Why is it workers in Japan are deemed worthy of a pay rise almost 10 times more than those in the UK?

"Our Government should be standing up for our members, demanding a fair pay rise in line with Japanese workers."

A Fujitsu spokesman said: "Fujitsu is aware of the planned action by PCS. This follows a number of pay discussions and offers made to the PCS members.

"We remain committed to continue pay talks to try to resolve this situation and welcome further discussions at any time.

"Fujitsu will be taking all necessary steps to ensure operational continuity for all our customers and are working closely with those customers throughout the planning process."