Shropshire drink-driving campaign praised but motorists urged to heed warnings

Shropshire water brand Wenlock Spring launched 'The Only One for the Road' campaign – in conjunction with West Mercia Police – in the run up to Christmas.

The initiative encouraged drivers not to risk even one alcoholic drink if they were driving during the festive season.

Following a successful launch in Shropshire in October, it was rolled out across Herefordshire and Worcestershire after receiving support from local MPs, businesses and organisations such as the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

The Shropshire business also printed more than 100,000 beer mats, posters and tent cards with the sobering message for drivers to steer clear of alcohol, which were used in hospitality businesses across the region.

Superintendent Steph Brighton for West Mercia Police said: “We welcome the support that Wenlock Spring has given to the campaign in the run up to Christmas to encourage people to choose a suitable alternative to alcohol if they are driving.

“It’s encouraging that the majority of people on the roads are behaving responsibly and most drivers wouldn’t even think twice about getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.

“However, the number of arrests we made in the run up to Christmas and new year indicate that there are still people out there who think it is acceptable to risk mixing drinking or taking drugs with driving, ignoring the devastating consequences this could have to themselves, family, friends and other road users.

“Despite all the warnings, 278 people are now starting the new year facing a possible court hearing, losing their licence and a fine.

“Enforcing the drink and drug drive law will remain an important part of our roads policing throughout the year as we strive to make our roads as safe as we possibly can, removing those from our roads that continue to think they are above the law.”