New landlords wanted for newly refurbished and picturesque village pub

The Grade II listed Herbert Arms sits at the centre of the village of Chirbury, close to the border with Powys.

Having recently undergone extensive renovations to the tune of around £250,000 - the pub is now in need of someone to run it.

Named for the Barons Herbert of Chirbury, historically, the building was a coaching inn, sometimes called the Herbert Arms Hotel (though it no longer is a hotel).

The pub has recently had around £250k of investment. Photo: Right Move/Sidney Phillips

The new landlords will need to furnish the pub. Photo: Right Move/Sidney Phillips

Built in the 18th century in red brick (painted white) it was originally called The Cross.

The Herbert Arms is currently closed and requires licensing by the new tenant.

The owners are looking for tenants "with proven track record" to serve the local and surrounding community.

The Herbert Arms. Photo: Right Move/Sidney Phillips

The pub is opposite Chirbury Church

All interested parties will be required to provide a detailed business plan, references and proof of funding prior to meeting with the freeholders agents. The new managers will also be required to furnish the property.

The picturesque village of Chirbury is located close to the border with Wales. The pub has good road communication links to the nearby towns and villages of Montgomery (2.5 miles), Welshpool (7 miles), Bishops Castle (8.5 miles) and Shrewsbury (18 miles).

