DIY store Christmas opening times - hours for B&Q, Homebase, Ikea and Wickes

There's often some building that's required over the festive period, so stores like B&Q, Homebase, Ikea and Wickes will be called upon for tools and materials - and even spending money on any gift vouchers that are opened on Christmas Day.

The big chains are using the same opening hours across all their own stores, but have picked different days to close entirely.

Some will be shut on Christmas Eve and open on Boxing Day, while others picked the opposite option, though there will be normal trading hours from December 27-30.

Below is a list of opening times B&Q, Homebase, Ikea and Wickes.

B&Q opening times

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): Normal opening time-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): Normal opening time until 4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Homebase opening times

All stores

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): Closed

Ikea opening times

Birmingham (Wednesbury)

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): Closed

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 10am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 11am-5pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 10am-9pm

Warrington

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): Closed

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 10am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 11am-5pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 10am-6pm

Wickes opening times

All stores

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): Closed

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 10am-4pm