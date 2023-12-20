Oswestry's festive video has more reach than ever as it celebrates best of town

The video commissioned by Oswestry BID – Business Improvement District – to celebrate the town has received great reviews online, reaching over 60,000 people across the region.

This year’s video was designed to promote shopping locally this Christmas and to encourage locals and visitors alike to enjoy the town’s shops, eateries, pubs and venues.

BID Manager, Adele Nightingale said: “This year, our focus was about the positive experience of shopping and socialising locally, and the benefits it brings to the Oswestry economy and business community.

"It’s great to celebrate how much Oswestry is buzzing at Christmas time with our wonderful shops, trade counters, eateries, pubs, and fabulous hospitality.”

The video takes place around the town centre and industrial estate, and features a host of local businesses including Booka, Majors, Pickles, Gillham’s, Wynnstay Stores, Mule, The Wynnstay Hotel, DPA Ltd, The Townhouse, The Cemist and Pollen Pantry.

“We’d really like to thank everyone that played a part in the video and getting into the Christmas spirit!" Adele added. "From the videographers, Colada Creative, to all the cast and supporters, businesses and volunteers, you were amazing,” added Adele.

To watch the video, visit oneoswestry.co.uk/oswestry-town-videos