AR Richards helps spread awareness of charities

A.R. Richards, which operates six divisions from three Shropshire depots, agreed to showcase the work of four charities on its trucks.

The business is supporting the Air Ambulance, Hope House and Azaylia, while it also backed the Poppy Appeal.

Sale manager Bart Baines said: "As agricultural contractors working in rural areas, we understand that by supporting the Air Ambulance, we ensure they will be there to help us if needed.

"We never know when we might need their services. Since we work in the fields, we understand the importance of these charities and their services."

The team at AR Richards

"Hope House is another fantastic charity, while we have always been passionate about supporting the Poppy Appeal.

"We are based in a decommissioned air base and recognise and appreciate the dedication and sacrifice made by the service men and women over the years.

"We chose to support the Azaylia Foundation, which helps children battling cancer, after a family friend's daughter was diagnosed with leukaemia.

"The daughter's unwavering positivity during the treatment process was truly inspiring for us to watch and support.

"Our goal at ARR is to help spread awareness of these fantastic charities and we are passionate about supporting charitable causes."

Mr Baines added: "At A.R. Richards Ltd, we believe that true success is measured by individual achievements and the collective impact we make as a team.

"Together, we synergise our talents, work harmoniously, and strive for excellence in the boardroom and our commitment to raising funds for charity.

"We firmly believe that in unity, we find strength, and in giving back, we discover the true meaning of prosperity. We are proud of the work we do and will continue to do the right thing for many years to come!"