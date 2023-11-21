Aico helps transform Shrewsbury school's library

Aico was approached by Charlotte Summers, headteacher of the Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury, to help out in a new project.

With the goal to create a new space for development and education, the project saw the transformation of an unused classroom into a new library where the children can walk in at their own leisure and spend time reading as a group or individually.

The finished library

Charlotte’s aim was to have the project done before Christmas so that the school can surprise the kids before the holidays.

Aico colleagues spent three days at the school to give the school a kickstart on the project.

Across the three days, Aico colleagues sorted, labelled and transferred existing books, moved and set up bookshelves in the new area, to help create the new library.

Sue James, Emma Ferguson, Harry Humphreys, Rebecca Cumblidge and Laura Opechowska

Michael Wright, Product Development Manager at Aico, said: "Participating in Grange Primary School's library project was a great experience.

"Our company's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) gives all colleagues the opportunity to engage in local community initiatives.

"Witnessing the direct impact of our efforts in the community is immensely rewarding. Books open worlds of joy and learning for children, and it's heartening to know the pupils now have a library to utilise. We're grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a meaningful cause."