Share scheme launched for Grainger & Worrall employees

The scheme is available to all employees in the business, subject to eligibility criteria.

Employees now own 5.25 per cent of the group.

Adam Bramley, Environmental, Health & Safety and Sustainability Manager, said: "When the business went through its management buy-out we promised all our employees that if they met the very straight forward criteria, they would be eligible to a share in the business.

"It is wonderful that we have now got all the structures in place to enable this to happen.

“We are very committed to our ESG strategy and, as part of that, we know successful businesses have aligned teams across the whole of their businesses.

"We are no different and, with everyone now being a part owner of the business, we are being even more inclusive with our community of employees or partners as we refer to our team members.”

Sally Mattison-Brown, HR Business Partner, added: “It is a fantastic milestone for the business and something which we only dreamed of a few years ago.

"This step supports our ethos in the business of operating as one team for the greater good of the whole group and the communities which we are part of.”