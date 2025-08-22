Shropshire new homes provider furthers support for workplace mental health

With 64 colleagues now embedding wellbeing into their everyday working life, the housing association is continuing to build its workplace culture centred around open dialogue, flexibility and support.

Among those leading the charge for Bromford, which has multiple Shared Ownership developments across Shropshire, is Tuesday Wilmott, Inclusion and Engagement Lead and Mental Health First Aider, who plays an essential role in driving the business’ holistic approach to employee wellbeing.

Tuesday, who has a background in health and social care, said: “Wellbeing has been important to me from day one. Not just how people feel, but what they’re experiencing and how they’re supported physically, emotionally, mentally and socially.

“At Bromford we want colleagues to know that mental health is treated with the same importance as physical health, and in many ways our Mental Health First Aiders mirror that immediate attention that physical ill health requires.

“We are there to help recognise signs that somebody may be experiencing poor mental health and encourage them to get professional support if needed.

While not qualified medical professionals, Bromford’s growing roster of Mental Health First Aiders are extensively trained by Mental Health First Aid England to recognise early signs of issues, provide initial support and signpost colleagues to further help through the appropriate channels and resources.

Their skills are refreshed through training courses and the group has quarterly catch-ups to speak about their experiences and new techniques.

Tuesday added: “For many, it may not be just as easy as talking to their GP, close friends or family, and broaching that conversation can be a daunting thought. Given the amount of time we spend at work, sometimes it can feel like a more relaxed and informal environment where such conversations can happen naturally.

“The aim is to be the trusted point of contact, and we’re here to make time for people, help them understand that through us, they can be guided to the right level of support – whether they’re going through a crisis or simply need somebody to talk to.”

Bromford’s number of Mental Health First Aiders has grown over the last 12 months, with the positive impact on the team being felt.

Bromford is a leading new homes provider across the Midlands and South West, and now has 64 colleagues trained as Mental Health First Aiders.

Tuesday added: “A colleague struggling with a mental health diagnosis spoke to their line manager who is a Mental Health First Aider. After an open, honest conversation, they were able to put a support plan in place. The colleague reported that simply knowing that somebody cared was really appreciated and truly made a difference to their how they felt.

“I would love to see a world where fewer Mental Health First Aiders are needed because support is so embedded in everybody’s consciousness. For now though, it would be great if every organisation could do their best to commit as much as they can.

“If anybody is considering taking up a Mental Health First Aider role, I would absolutely recommend it. The skills you learn and the value you feel will stay with you.”