New Chief Financial Officer for Persimmon

He will join the Board as an Executive Director, with his start date to be confirmed in due course.

Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive, will continue to hold interim responsibility for the finance function until he joins, supported by Mike Smith, Group Financial Controller.

Mr Duxbury has significant financial experience within the construction and housebuilding sectors.

He joins Persimmon from Galliford Try where he has worked in various finance roles for over ten years, latterly as Group Finance Director since March 2019.

Prior to Galliford Try, he spent 16 years at PWC, leading a portfolio of significant clients for the firm.

Chairman Roger Devlin said: "I am delighted to welcome Andrew as our new CFO.

"He has extensive experience as a finance director in the construction and housebuilding industry, which will be an invaluable asset to Persimmon as we continue to provide good quality homes for families across the UK and position the business for future growth.

"We look forward to welcoming him to the team."

Mr Duxbury added: "I am delighted to be joining Persimmon and excited by the opportunities ahead. Persimmon is a strong business with a proven track record and plays an important role in the UK economy.

"I look forward to working with the team to deliver its industry-leading financial ambitions while continuing the significant recent progress in build quality and service."