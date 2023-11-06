Welshpool business awarded accreditation for social responsibility

Invertek Drives Ltd has attained ISO 26000:2010 for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment.

Invertek, which designs and manufactures variable frequency drives used to control electric motors at its headquarters, will use the standard as a best practice framework for its CSR.

The standard will continue to be assessed by independent auditors as with the company’s other business management systems.

Stephanie Walton, Compliance Manager, said the accreditation was an endorsement of the hard work and commitment of the Invertek team.

“As a company, we have a responsibility to our people, community, and the wider environment," Stephanie said.

"These include seven guiding principles – accountability, transparency, ethical behaviour, respect for stakeholder interests, respect for the rule of law, respect for international norms of behaviour, and respect for human rights.

"“ISO 26000 is not only an endorsement of that commitment, it demonstrates how we are undertaking that work as part of our core values, as well as being inherently the right approach for our sustainable business and our reputation of being a responsible organisation.”

According to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO 26000 “provides guidance to those who recognize that respect for society and environment is a critical success factor. As well as being the ‘right thing’ to do, application of ISO 26000 is increasingly viewed as a way of assessing an organization’s commitment to sustainability and its overall performance.”

Adrian Ellam, CEO of Invertek Drives Ltd, said: “As a company and as part of the wider PTC EMEIA group, we are committed to upholding the best practices and principles for our employees, our community and wider environment.

"ISO 26000 has been achieved through hard work and we have all played a part in some way towards this.”

He added: “As we move forward and grow as a business we will ensure our core values are aligned with all that we continue to do. This builds on our existing environmental, quality, and sustainability principles and commitment.”