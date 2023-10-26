EOM Electrical Contractors general manager Mike Mills (centre) with systems information officer Nathan Pelling, housing maintenance co-ordinator Zoe Cleeton and Phil Pugh (right) from W. R. Partners Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

EOM Electrical Contractors, which has a workforce of 36 based on the Mochdre Industrial Estate, won the Small Business Growth Award, sponsored by WR Partners, at the annual awards ceremony held at The Hafren, Newtown.

Since revising its management structure in 2019, EOM Electrical Contractors has continued to demonstrate growth and profits, with an annual turnover of around £3 million.

Established in 1995, the company is now part of the Barcud group and provides electrical, plumbing, heating and maintenance services to an impressive list of clients throughout Mid Wales.

Historically focused on electrical work, EOM has developed to provide a full maintenance service, including works to void properties, gas servicing, carpentry and external works.

The company is an expert in the supply of EV charging points, Solar PV and air source heat pump installation and has experience in the installation of extensive lighting and monitoring systems.

Following a skills audit in 2020 by general manager Mike Mills, every member of staff is now included on a company-wide matrix to identify training needs and raise awareness of staff development in line with the business plan.

The company employs six apprentices, working closely with NPTC Group of Colleges in Newtown and provides work experience placements to three local schools as part of its future recruitment process

“EOM’s ethos is to continually address personal development, consult its workforce and consider succession planning within the business,” said Mike.

Receiving the award, he added: “This award is great recognition of all the hard work by the team in the last three years. I have the best job in the world because I am surrounded by brilliant, innovative and enthusiastic people.”

Powys Business Awards judges said: “Within a few minutes of sitting down with Mike, it was obvious that he and his team have a rapport and passion for the business. His business plan was monitored regularly, customers and markets understood and, importantly, staff developed and cared for.