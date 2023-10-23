'Great addition' as Telford Centre prepares for new Smiggle store - with opening day offer

Smiggle

The grand opening will take place on Saturday at Telford Centre.

As part of the grand opening, customers can enjoy a free gift when they spend £20 or more and double VIP stamps.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9am.

Smiggle sells a whole host of school, birthday and holiday essentials, from backpacks and drinks bottles to gift packs and keyrings, as well as stationary.

Katie Broome, Marketing Manager at Telford Centre said: “Smiggle is a great addition to the centre.

"We’re very much looking forward to their opening event and we’re sure customers will enjoy having this increased choice especially in the run up to Christmas and the gift buying season”.