Major Telford employer celebrates after landing top award

Adam, Paul and Marc Fecher

Paul, Adam, and Marc Fecher – directors of Northwood – manufacturer and supplier of away-from-home (AfH) and consumer paper hygiene and wiping products – have been crowned regional winners for the Midlands and South West area.

Northwood employs 230 people at its headquarters on Stafford Park in Telford.

Chairman Paul Fecher said: “We are beyond delighted to have been announced as regional winners in this prestigious programme and to be recognised along with other top purpose-driven business leaders.

"This achievement is testament to the entire Northwood team – our success would not be possible without their hard work and dedication.”

EY Entrepreneur of the Year is a unique global programme that recognises entrepreneurial achievement among individuals and companies that demonstrate vision, leadership and success. It celebrates entrepreneurship through regional and national awards programmes in more than 60 countries.