Fashion retailer on the move to new store in Shrewsbury

Avantgarde Designs Ltd is on the move

Avantgarde Designs is set to open tomorrow, with the new store marking a significant milestone in the company's journey.

Previously located at the lower level of the Darwin Shopping Centre, the new 80 sq m store at 14 Pride Hill will benefit from the busy footfall and large shop window.

"We are delighted to unveil our new store, which represents an exciting phase of growth for Avantgarde Designs," said owner June Loannou.

"The move to a more spacious and prominent location on Pride Hill is testament to our commitment to providing diverse brands for our loyal customers.

"Our new store will allow us to showcase a wider assortment of clothing and accessories, ensuring that every visitor finds something that resonates with their unique style.

"Our dedication to quality, innovative design, and exceptional customer service remains unwavering as we embark on this new chapter.”

Neil Anderson, head of estates at Morris Property, said “The recent refurbishments to 14 Pride Hill made the unit a very attractive offer. We are delighted that a local independent business now has the opportunity to grow in a prime-location with its direct frontage to Pride Hill.”