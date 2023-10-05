JLR worldwide car sales grow

JLR

In the three months to the end of September the luxury car maker was helped by continuing improvement in supply which allowed JLR to deliver more vehicles to clients.

Wholesale volumes in the period were 96,817 – up 29 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago and up four per cent on the quarter to the end of June, despite taking in the annual two-week summer plant shutdown.

Wholesale volumes for the first half of the financial year were 190,070, up 29 per cent on the previous year.

Retail sales for the second quarter were 106,561 – including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover Chinajoint venture – which was up 21 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago. Retail volumes were higher in all regions year-on-year with North America up 32 per cent, Europe up 16 per cent, UK up nine per cent and China up seven per cent.

JLR, which has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54 north of Wolverhampton, said that its order book continues to reflect strong demand for its care.

There were 168,000 client orders at the end of the second quarter, reducing from 185,000 at the end of the first quarter, as expected, with increased order fulfilment.

Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender demand remains particularly strong, representing 77 per cent of the order book.