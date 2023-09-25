Shropshire distillery reveals growth plans as football chairman comes on board

Henstone Distillery produces a range of products

Henstone Distillery, based in Oswestry, has confirmed that Welshpool-born entrepreneur Mike Harris has acquired 50 per cent ownership of the company.

And, as part of the deal, the distillery will move to a new location, with more details to follow in due course.

Mr Harris, founder of Ubuntu Business Holdings Ltd and chairman at The New Saints FC, said: “I’m excited to play a role in the future of Henstone Distillery.

"After buying my first bottle of Navy Gin at the 2021 Sweeney Gin Festival, I have watched with interest as the company continues to grow on a national scale.

"Now, I’m looking forward to helping the brand achieve its growth ambitions as we move into a particularly exciting time for Henstone Distillery”.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 04/10/2021 - SHROPSHIRE MAGAZINE FEATURE - Henstone Distillery based out of Stonehouse Brewery in Oswestry. Pictured is: Co-Founder Chris Toller with the London Dry Gin which won Best London Dry Gin at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2021..

Having been named the UK’s Distillery of the Year for 2023, Henstone Distillery’s Rosé Gin was awarded ‘Best in Britain’ earlier this year.

The brand also secured a clean-sweep of awards for their London Dry, Navy, and Rosé gins at this years Gin Guide Awards.

All products currently produced by Henstone Distillery, including their multi-award-winning gin, whisky, vodka, brandy and rum, will continue to be produced and will still be available through existing outlets.

Collaborations including white-label and joint-branded products will also continue to be produced.

Chris Toller, co-founder of Henstone Distillery, said: “We have seen enormous growth since establishing Henstone back in 2017.