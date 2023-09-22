Paintings are sold for more than £5,000 at Shrewsbury auction

The painting by Samuel Fulton of a Jack Russel and West Highland Terriers in a kennel sold for £6,500.

The top two prices at the fine art, antiques and jewellery auction, held by Halls Fine Art in Shrewsbury, went to paintings by Samuel Fulton (1855-1941) and Edgar Hunt (1876-1953).

The auctioneers were barking up the right tree with Fulton’s oil painting of a Jack Russell Terrier and a West Highland Terrier in a kennel, which sold for £6,500 while Hunt’s oil on board of chickens, pigeons and rabbits found a new home for £5,500.

Another animal painting, by Edwin Douglas (1848-1914), titled ‘Roused’ and showing two dogs pawing at the stable door, sold for £2,300.

Luxury watches sold included an Omega Speedmaster gentleman’s stainless steel chronograph wristwatch at £4,000 and an Omega Constellation gentleman's 18 carat gold, diamond set bracelet at £3,600.

Stars of the jewellery section were a tanzanite and diamond pendant on a nine carat gold chain at £3,600, a diamond set stylised knot bracelet, attributed to Verdura and donated to the Salvation Army, at £2,700, an 18 carat gold sapphire and diamond stylised buckle bracelet set with an EMKA watch at £2,400 and a single stone diamond pendant suspended on 18 carat white gold chain at £2,200.

A pair of 1807 George III Paul Storr entree dishes and covers topped the silver section at £2,700 while a large and rare Mason's Ironstone 'Neapolitan' ewer, circa 1815-20 and painted by Samuel Bourne sold for £1,650 in the ceramics section.

A large, private collection of H&R Daniel porcelain and earthenware, owned by the late Michael Berthoud from Bridgnorth, sold for £12,000.

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, Halls Fine Art’s silver and jewellery specialist, said: “The market remains strong for animal paintings by recognised artists.

"Our top selling lot by Samuel Fulton was particularly charming and Edgar Hunt always has a good following.

“As a rural county auction house we are ideally suited to selling quality paintings of animals and country landscapes."

“The market for luxury watches, jewellery and silver by good names is also buoyant and we are keen to expand these departments.”

Halls Fine Art has a busy schedule during October, with two live and two timed, online auctions.

The live auctions are pictures, ceramics, collectables and modern design on October 4 and silver, jewellery and watches on October 25.