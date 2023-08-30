Newtown attraction will leave you 'shaken not purred'

Shaken Not Purred!, the new escape room game launched by Beyond Breakout.

Business partners Lorna Morris and Jo Woodall say the new game at the popular Newtown-based visitor attraction is the “cat’s whiskers”.

Beyond Breakout promises 60 minutes of challenges. With the clock ticking, visitors need sharp minds to stop villainous Monty's “meowster plan”.

“Whether you're a fur-midable escape room pro or a first timer, ‘Shaken Not Purred’ offers the purrfect bonding experience for families, friends and corporate teams,” said Lorna.

Beyond Breakout is based in the iconic Pryce Jones Building in Newtown and offers three indoor and two outdoor escape games, with tailor-made team building sessions that have fun at their core.