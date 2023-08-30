Newtown attraction will leave you 'shaken not purred'

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Mid-Wales escape rooms attraction Beyond Breakout has launched a game that promises to have visitors ‘Shaken Not Purred’.

Shaken Not Purred!, the new escape room game launched by Beyond Breakout.
Shaken Not Purred!, the new escape room game launched by Beyond Breakout.

Business partners Lorna Morris and Jo Woodall say the new game at the popular Newtown-based visitor attraction is the “cat’s whiskers”.

Beyond Breakout promises 60 minutes of challenges. With the clock ticking, visitors need sharp minds to stop villainous Monty's “meowster plan”.

Shaken Not Purred!, the new escape room game launched by Beyond Breakout.

“Whether you're a fur-midable escape room pro or a first timer, ‘Shaken Not Purred’ offers the purrfect bonding experience for families, friends and corporate teams,” said Lorna.

Beyond Breakout is based in the iconic Pryce Jones Building in Newtown and offers three indoor and two outdoor escape games, with tailor-made team building sessions that have fun at their core.

Full game details and booking is available at www.beyondbreakout.co.uk

Business
News
Attractions
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News