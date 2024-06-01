Firefighters rush to overnight blaze metal manufacturer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting alarms were sounding at Bridgnorth Aluminium in the early hours of Saturday.

Two crews from Bridgnorth Fire Station were sent to the plant off Stourbridge Road at around 4.08am.

The fire service reported that the incident involved a fire in a rolling mill.

Fortunately, the fire was extinguished via a fixed CO2 system in the building.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 4.47am.

Bridgnorth Aluminium has manufactured aluminium strips since 1933 and according to their website, currently manufactures aluminium coils for the lithographic printing industry, as well as other aluminium flat rolled products, including coils for the foil rolling industry.