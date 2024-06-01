11 jolly photos of pub renowned for dazzling Christmas lights after Marston's sale confirmed

The Summerhouse, on Gospel End Road, Gospel End, near Sedgley, is one of five pubs in in the county and neighbouring Shropshire to be sold by Marstons to the Ipswich-based company, Red Oak Taverns.
The boozer is famous for its extravagant festive lights displays, spreading an enormous amount of Christmas cheer by lighting up the building – and the surrounding area – for all to see.
The Summerhouse was loved by almost everyone in the area, putting on a fabulous light show almost every year all the way up to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Now, as it is announced that the pub will join the Red Oak Tavern family, we look back at all of the biggest and best events that helped to keep the Christmas Grinch away over the years.