Telford drink driver caught behind wheel of pick-up truck was already banned from the road

Jason Maddox, aged 43, was driving an Izuzu D Max on Haughton Road, Shifnal on March 4 this year.

A breath test found that Maddox, who had already been disqualified from driving, had 49 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.

Maddox, of Briarwood, Brookside, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving while above the legal alcohol limit and driving while disqualified.

Magistrates banned him from driving for three-and-a-half years and handed him a 12-month community order which includes 140 hours of unpaid work. He must also do 15 rehabilitation activity days.