Terrier at centre of postage row as Royal Mail suspends deliveries over report he 'attacked' postie

The 12-year-old Patterdale terrier is the residents' 'security alarm' at Alan Gutridge Drive where mainly retired residents live in 18 two-bedroom bungalows on communal grounds.

Opinions are split in the area over the action.

"We all had a letter from our management company on Thursday afternoon saying that deliveries had been suspended by the Royal Mail with immediate effect," said resident Eileen Jones.

"We are all up in arms about it."

The letter refers to an 'incident' which Mrs Jones said was because 14-inch tall Brian had got out of his owner's home and 'barked'.

Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

It is understood that a 'dog attack' has been reported to the police and the county council following an incident in the street last Saturday. The Royal Mail says the delivery ban is a temporary measure while it carries out further enquiries.

Mrs Jones said: "Brian is our security, he alerts us when people are around. We all know him around here, I think he's a rescue dog and when his owner opened the door, off he bolts.

"I think it is a one-off and it's been blown out of all proportion."

Mrs Jones added that the indefinite suspension of deliveries came with no notice and has left residents, some with mobility problems, in a pickle.