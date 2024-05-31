Shrewsbury nursery rated in the West Midlands' top 20

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hillside House Nursery in Lyth Hill, Shrewsbury has received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

It was ranked as in the top 10 out of 1,370 early years settings in the region.

West Midlands nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Hillside House Nursery - Lyth Hill on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the West Midlands! Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

“Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children an excellent standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will help boost their development and hopefully create a lifelong love of learning.

“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Jo Randles, Nursery Manager of Hillside House Nursery said they were “delighted” by the accolade.

She said: “We are delighted to be awarded Day Nurseries top 20 nurseries in the west midlands for the third year in a row.

“Myself, my Deputy and our team work incredibly hard each day to create a warm, fun and stimulating environment for the children. We pride ourselves on providing quality care to each and every child that attends through the environments we create.”

