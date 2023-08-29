Shrewsbury Travel Agency working to help get stranded passengers home

Peakes Travel Elite, Shrewsbury.

Peakes Travel Elite said that, despite the air traffic control glitch being fixed, passengers are being warned that the disruption could continue for days.

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite, said: “The air traffic control issue has happened at a really busy time for flights.

"Even though the glitch has been remedied, schedules remain significantly disrupted.

“Part of our premium end-to-end service is supporting our customers every step of the way – including when things like this happen."

"Holidays should be stress-free after all and we’ve been working hard to support our customers facing flight cancellations and delays. Fingers crossed the chaos calms down as soon as possible."

She also offered general advice to anyone with flights booked this week.

"I would recommend you check the status of your flight before travelling to the airport," she said.

"Unfortunately, as air traffic control disruption is counted as an ‘extraordinary circumstance’ out of the airline's control, the airline doesn't have to offer compensation.