Shropshire businessmen are out to make a difference in Race Against Dementia

MyWorkwear’s Co-Managing Director, James Worthington and his RADical Rogues Rally team, are on a mission to raise funds for the Race Against Dementia (RAD) charity. they have already raised more than £6,000 after setting a target of £5,000.

The charity is important to the Telford company as founder Mike Worthington passed away from dementia with Lewy bodies in 2021.

The RADical Rogues will be setting off from the Midlands on Friday to drive around the Ring of Kerry in Southern Ireland.

The team includes a host of fellow businessmen,many of whom has also been affected by the impact of dementia on their families

The team includes John Race, a customer and Paint Facility and Technical Lead at Charge Cars plus MyWorkwear customers, including Phil Stanley, the Owner of TWP Group.

Simon Hanson, the MD of HCM Engineering, Tony Sartorius, the MD of Alucast, and Steve Wood, Operations Director at Bridge Aluminium Ltd are also taking part.

They will be joined by Mark Ollerensaw, Director at JPS Projects Ltd, Richard Thomas, Senior Consultant at Spitfire Consultancy, and Alex Brennan, Managing Director of Beamish Prestige Limited.

To sponsor the team, visit justgiving.com/page/radicalroguesrally2024