Helen Columb, of Turas Accountants, and Dave Collins, of Wrekin Golf Club, with the Shropshire Bowl and Shropshire Trophy awards

The company already supports Telford and Wrekin Hockey Club and has now stepped in to sponsor the two golfing competitions which were first organised in 1910 by Wellington Golf Club.

The competitions take place on Saturday, September 2 at the Wrekin Golf Club near Wellington. The Shropshire Bowl is an 18-hole medal competition open to members and non-members.

Players with a maximum 10 playing handicap compete for the bowl and the trophy is for those with a playing handicap of 11 to 18.

Helen Columb of Turas Accountants, based at Hall Court in Telford Town Centre, said that the company had a strong sporting background and had been pleased to step in to support the golf competition.

Dave Collins, general manager at Wrekin Golf Club, added that he was delighted to have the support of the local business.