Inside homeware retailer's new Shrewsbury store as it opens up in shopping centre

Th company, which was founded in 1947 and headquartered in Manchester, currently operates from 70 locations in the UK.
It sells a wide range of soft furnishings, including quality bedding, pillows, luxury cushions, cosy throws and on-trend home decor accessories.
The new store will be open 9am-5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am-4.30pm on Sundays.
The store is located opposite M&S on the upper level of the centre and Kevin Moulsdale, Commercial Director at Julian Charles, said: “We are delighted to open our latest store at The Darwin.
"We know Shrewsbury is a wonderful town and we look forward to bringing our latest bedding and exciting homeware to such a fantastic location. We have a friendly team who will help you find just what you need to make your home cosy and warm!”
Kevin Lockwood, Centre Manager of the Darwin centre, said: “I am thrilled that Julian Charles has chosen The Darwin to open their Shrewsbury premises. We’ve had a great relationship with the Julian Charles team throughout and I’m very happy with how their store looks and have great confidence that they’ll love their prime location as will their future customers!”