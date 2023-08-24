Inside homeware retailer's new Shrewsbury store as it opens up in shopping centre

The staff have welcomed people today

Th company, which was founded in 1947 and headquartered in Manchester, currently operates from 70 locations in the UK.

It sells a wide range of soft furnishings, including quality bedding, pillows, luxury cushions, cosy throws and on-trend home decor accessories.

The new store will be open 9am-5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am-4.30pm on Sundays.

Inside Julian Charles Home

The store is located opposite M&S on the upper level of the centre and Kevin Moulsdale, Commercial Director at Julian Charles, said: “We are delighted to open our latest store at The Darwin.

"We know Shrewsbury is a wonderful town and we look forward to bringing our latest bedding and exciting homeware to such a fantastic location. We have a friendly team who will help you find just what you need to make your home cosy and warm!”

The store sells a range of homeware