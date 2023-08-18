Shropshire law firm expands personal injury team

Jo Kneller, Miriam Homer, Dawn Humphries, Janette Dennison and Mandy Mason.

Jo Kneller, Mandy Mason and Miriam Homer have joined Lanyon Bowdler’s team in Shrewsbury, adding “vital experience” to the department.

Jor has joined Lanyon Bowdler as a personal injury solicitor leading the firm’s Fast Track Portal Team, following time at a national law firm and then working for a firm specialising in personal injury cases.

Mandy, a Chartered Legal Executive, is now supporting the personal injury team, having worked at the firm many years ago assisting managing partner, Brian Evans, in the litigation department.

Since then, she has been a personal injury claims investigator, working for insurers and within defendant claims teams.

Miriam has just completed her training contract with Lanyon Bowdler and upon qualification will join the Shrewsbury team.

Dawn Humphries, head of personal injury at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “The key to any successful team is having the right blend of people and skills, so I am delighted that Jo, Mandy and Miriam have joined us to add vital experience to the departmen.

"Mandy brings a wealth of knowledge, not only from her time investigating personal injury claims but also as a clinical hypnotherapist, and from many years of specialising in personal injury law.

“Jo followed an unusual path into the legal profession, having worked as a probation service officer before studying law and joining a national law firm where she acted for claimants in personal cases.

“I am delighted to continue to offer career opportunities to our trainees and wish Miriam every success with her new appointment.