'I only went in for orange squash': Shrewsbury man 'made to feel like a criminal' by Aldi bag search policy

Premium By Richard Williams Shrewsbury Business Published: Just now Last Updated: Just now

A Shrewsbury shopper says he was made to feel like a criminal in an Aldi store in Shrewsbury due to anti-shoplifting policy put in place at the branch.

The Aldi store in Oteley Road Retired geophysicist Richard Collis, aged 59, who lives in Sutton Farm, said he visited the Oteley Road branch of the German supermarket last Friday afternoon to buy a bottle of squash.