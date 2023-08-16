'I only went in for orange squash': Shrewsbury man 'made to feel like a criminal' by Aldi bag search policy

Retired geophysicist Richard Collis, aged 59, who lives in Sutton Farm, said he visited the Oteley Road branch of the German supermarket last Friday afternoon to buy a bottle of squash.
A Shrewsbury shopper says he was made to feel like a criminal in an Aldi store in Shrewsbury due to anti-shoplifting policy put in place at the branch.
Retired geophysicist Richard Collis, aged 59, who lives in Sutton Farm, said he visited the Oteley Road branch of the German supermarket last Friday afternoon to buy a bottle of squash.