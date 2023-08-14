New faces named on Powys Business Awards shortlist

Councillor David Selby (seated right) and Mid Wales Manufacturing Group manager Ceri Stephens (seated second from left) with sponsors at the launch of this year’s Powys Business Awards

Organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group with support from sponsors, the coveted annual awards, which began in 2009, are open to companies, organisations, social enterprises and charities.

The 13 award categories include two newcomers – the sole trader award, sponsored by Powys County Times and the excellence in sustainability award, sponsored by the Welsh Government.

The award ceremony, to be held at The Hafren, Newtown on Friday, October 20, will be hosted for a third time by BBC Wales presenter Claire Summers.

CastAlum, Welshpool; Hilltop Honey and Espanaro, Newtown; PM Training and Assessing, Crickhowell and Abermule Inn, Abermule, near Newtown are each shortlisted in two award categories.

The shortlisted finalists are: Start up business, sponsored by EvaBuild: Great House Farm Luxury Pods, Llandeilo Graban, Builth Wells; Espanaro Ltd and The Abermule Inn.

Entrepreneurship, sponsored by MWMG: Hummingbird, Newtown; Espanaro Ltd and Hilltop Honey Limited.

Micro business (fewer than 10 employees), sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group: Waggon and Horses, Newtown; Advantage Automotive Ltd, Presteigne and FieldMouse Research, Montgomery.

Growth, sponsored by EDF Renewables: Morland UK, Welshpool; Links Electrical Suppliers Ltd, Newtown; SWG Group, Welshpool and Hilltop Honey Limited.

Small business (under 30 employees), sponsored by Wipak: Black Mountains College, Talgarth; ESCO/ M&S Pizza, New Radnor and PM Training & Assessing Ltd.

Social enterprise/charity, sponsored by Myrick Training Services: Siop Llangors Shop, Llangors, Brecon; Maesmawr Group, Llandinam and The Arches, Rhayader & District Community Support, Rhayader.

Small business growth, sponsored by W R Partners: KC Accountancy Services, Llanfyllin; The Abermule Inn and EOM Electrical Contractors, Newtown.

Technology and innovation, sponsored by CellPath: PM Training and Assessing Ltd, CastAlum and Arcticfox Adaptive Ltd, Montgomery.

People development award, sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges: CastAlum, Charcroft Electronics, Llanwrtyd Wells; Pave Aways Ltd, Newtown and Marches Business Group, Llandrindod Wells.

Sole trader, sponsored by Powys County Times: Deez Dough Nutz, Llandrindod Wells; The Prized Pig, Montgomery and Dark Sky Escapes, Brecon.

Excellence in sustainability: Splosh Limited, Newtown; Plas Dinam Country House, Llandinam and Radnor Hills, Knighton.

From the category winners, a Powys Business of the Year is chosen, with the overall award sponsored by Powys County Council. In addition, the judging panel can make a discretionary Judges Special Award to recognise an outstanding achievement by a business or person who is not one of the category winners.

Ceri Stephens, MWMG’s group manager, said: “We were delighted with the number of entries and the support for the two new award categories. It’s pleasing to see so many new finalists with such a good geographical and sector spread.

“We look forward to seeing all the finalists at the awards ceremony which provides a fantastic platform for businesses across Powys to raise their profile and showcase their diverse products and services.”