Mike Sambrook

The company has enjoyed a positive year to date and the group’s dedicated housebuilding division was awarded for its work at Allscott Meads.

Managing Director Mike Sambrook said: "The housing market is often used as a bellwether of the wider economic situation and whilst some larger, national businesses have reported a decline in demand, driven no doubt by increasing interest rates, our experience at Allscott Meads continues to be very positive.

“Interest remains incredibly high amongst a wide demographic, and whilst we’re starting to see a slowing in the second-hand market impact the speed with which buyers can proceed with us, the value for money which a home at Allscott Meads provides continues to be a major draw.

"The fact that those buyers are purchasing at an award-winning development has undoubtedly been a positive boost too.

“Interest rate increases have naturally led to some wobbles, but no more so than during the brief period of ‘Trussonomics’ that we experienced last Autumn and with some lenders already starting to reduce rates, we don’t foresee this being a long-term challenge.”

SJ Roberts Construction, meanwhile, the group’s building contractor which delivers projects across a wide range of sectors including housing, leisure, tourism, education and healthcare, also remains buoyant.

Already this year, it has either completed or secured new contracts with housing providers that include Barcud, Housing Plus, Cornovii and Connexus, as well as other projects at Bluestone in Wales and for adventure holiday provider, PGL.

Mr Sambrook added: “Tenders for new work continue to be received at a healthy rate with the regional health sector being a particularly active sector at the moment, and whilst cost remains a key consideration in all sectors, we’re confident of our future pipeline.