Serco 'making good progress' as it reveals revenue and profit growth

Serco

The outsourcing group, which runs leisure centres in Shropshire and bin collections in Sandwell,

said revenue grew by 13 per cent in the six months to June 30 – rising to £2.5bn.

Underlying operating profit increased by 14 per cent to £148m compared to the same time last year, the company added.

Mark Irwin, Serco Group Chief Executive, said: "We are making good progress to deliver profitable growth over the medium term and towards achieving our strategic ambition to be the partner of choice to governments globally.

"Our results over the last six months are a good measure of that progress with double-digit growth in revenue and profit, backed by excellent cash generation.